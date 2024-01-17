Ocean Network Express (ONE) has finally put pen to paper on an order for a dozen of methanol dual-fuelled 13,000-teu container ship newbuildings at shipyards in China.

The company said the order represents ONE’s inaugural fleet of methanol-dual fuel vessels and plays a key role in reaching the firm’s sustainable goals as part of the green strategy.

Singapore-based ONE liner company revealed two Chinese shipbuilding companies – state-owned Jiangnan Shipyard and Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding – will be building six vessels each.