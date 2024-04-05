Liner shipping stocks have shaken off losses incurred following the Baltimore bridge disaster as carriers try to hike rates.
The rebound has been led by Israeli liner company Zim which this week posted its strongest day in three months.
Zim, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd stocks recover amid signs freight rates are reaching a floor
