In an unusually busy weekend for illegal migrant crossings in the Mediterranean Sea, four different commercial vessels had to change course to rescue 186 people.

Even though separate, all incidents occurred south of the Greek island of Crete. Involved in the rescues were two container ships, a suezmax tanker and a car carrier.

The first rescue took place on Friday when the Hellenic Coastguard instructed the 4,504-teu Maersk Brownsville (built 2007) to rush to assist 37 adult men and five minors on a boat in distress.