AP Moller-Maersk is said to have picked CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding over Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to build a series of methanol dual-fuel sub-panamax container ships that are worth slightly over $1bn.

Well-placed shipbuilding sources said the Danish liner company has selected Huangpu Wenchong due to the competitive price that the state-owned shipyard offered.

Maersk is said to have been offered around $68m a piece for the 3,500-teu newbuildings.