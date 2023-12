Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk said it is preparing vessels for Suez Canal transits now that a multinational naval task force is operational in the Red Sea.

However, the Copenhagen-listed liner operator did not commit to a timeframe for reversing its decision to avoid the waterway and divert vessels on longer routes.

“We are preparing to allow for vessels to resume transit through the Red Sea both eastbound and westbound,” the company said in a customer advisory on Sunday.