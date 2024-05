Giant Danish owner AP Moller-Maersk says first quarter profit was as expected, but the likely prolonged Red Sea disruption has caused a major shift in its earnings forecast for the year.

Net profit was down at $208m from $2.3bn in the same period of 2023 as markets fell from record highs.

Maersk however is planning for the re-routing of ships around South Africa due to Houthi attacks to potentially last for the rest of 2024.