Around one-fifth of the container shipping fleet has or will divert as a result of ongoing Houthi attacks.

Some 389 carrier vessels accounting for 5.4m teu of capacity are actively diverting or have already diverted from the Suez Canal, according to Flexport estimates.

Close to 300 vessels of 4m teu are currently diverting around Africa either eastbound or westbound, according to Flexport’s head of ocean Anders Schulze.