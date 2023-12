Malaysia has banned all Israeli-owned or flagged vessels from calling at its ports.

The measure is a response to Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war, and also includes any vessels due to dock in Israel, the office of prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

“This sanction is a response to Israel’s actions that disregard the basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through the ongoing massacre and continuous cruelty against the Palestinian people,” a statement cited by CNN read.