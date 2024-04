French liner operator Marfret has forked out $30m for a 1,900-teu newbuilding originally ordered by Germany’s Reederei Nord.

The Marseille-based carrier has acquired the third hull in a series of four Bangkokmax designs under construction in China.

The ceremony for the cutting of the first steel plate took place on 26 March at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard, the company said.