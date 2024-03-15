Hamburg-based asset and investment manager MPC Capital has increased its long-term exposure to container shipping.

The firm said it had upped its shareholding in Oslo-listed spin-off MPC Container Ships (MPCC) from around 7% to around 14%, calling the company a leading platform for boxships.

The deal was done by boosting MPC Capital’s stake in MPC CSI, the joint investment vehicle set up for the 2017 initial public offering of MPCC

MPC CSI is controlled by MPC Capital and MPC Munchmeyer Petersen & Co, the founder and largest shareholder of MPC Capital.