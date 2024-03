Log-In Logistica Integrada, the Brazilian logistics conglomerate, saw its results sink into the red despite its best fourth-quarter top line on record.

The Sao Paulo-listed outfit, in which Swiss liner giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is the majority shareholder, reported a loss of BRL 35.9m (47.27m) for the final quarter of the year, reversing a BRL 289m profit from a year earlier.