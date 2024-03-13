LNG’s future as a fuel for ships is at risk if methane emissions in the upstream supply chain are not reduced, an MSC Group executive said.

Bud Darr, the Swiss shipping giant’s executive vice president for maritime policy and government affairs, expressed confidence that the efforts to cut methane slip on board ships will bear fruit.

“But the upstream part, well to tank, really has to be taken seriously and dealt with or else this fuel really doesn’t have much of a future, … and I believe it will,” he told the Connecticut Maritime Association’s Shipping 2024 conference.