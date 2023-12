Ocean Network Express (ONE) is looking to tap growing business links between India and the US with a new liner service via the Suez Canal.

The Singapore-headquartered company said the West India North America (WIN) service would connect India’s west coast and the US east coast.

The weekly service will deploy nine vessels, the size of which have not been specified, on a route from Hazira, Nhava Sheva, Mundra to New York, Norfolk, Savannah and Charleston.