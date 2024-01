Ocean Network Express (ONE), which operates about 230 container ships, is taking “flexible counter-measures” amid “extremely uncertain freight market conditions” caused by the Red Sea crisis and drought in the Panama Canal.

Apart from suspending one service in the Middle East, as TradeWinds reported on 26 January, the Japanese company announced in its latest financial results on Wednesday that it has been rerouting some Asia-US services via the Cape of Good Hope as well.