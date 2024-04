Sinokor Merchant Marine has again managed to get above-market price offers for a pair of older feeder container ships it put up for demolition sale last week.

The 834-teu Sinokor Qingdao (built 1999) was sold to cash buyers at $593 per ldt, or $2.8m, and 11,129-teu Sinokor Hongkong (built 1996) went for $598 per ldt, or $3.36m after being widely circulated among specialist recycling brokers.