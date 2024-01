Houthi attacks on commercial shipping have resulted in the first day for 30 years without a single car carrier in the Red Sea, Gram Car Carriers board chief Ivar Myklebust told the Marine Money conference in London.

The heightened tensions have seen numbers plummet from about nearly 90 transits a month to zero on 23 January with all the main players diverting voyages around the Cape of Good Hope, he said.