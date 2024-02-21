A wave of newbuilding deliveries is helping container ship operators manage the need for more ships caused by the Red Sea crisis.

The threat of overcapacity looms large despite the requirement for extra boxship ships to maintain schedules, says Alphaliner.

The first container vessels to be diverted around the Cape of Good Hope are returning back in Asia with substantial delays, the analyst noted.

The problem would have been worse were it not for the rush of newbuilding deliveries which is helping carriers adapt their schedules.

Between two and three extra container ships are required on each Asia to Europe loop to guarantee sailing schedules.

Some of that shortfall has been met by the first of the newbuilding deliveries.

Carriers were ‘lucky’ to have the first of the diverted container ships fall in the traditionally slow period after Chinese New Year, says Alphaliner, when shipping lines tend to blank a number of sailings.

Run out of luck

Their luck may run out, depending upon how the crisis in the Red Sea pans-out.

Any solution in the short or middle term for the Red Sea conflict, “would immediately result in many ships becoming redundant”, says Alphaliner.

“While some carriers are still looking for extra tonnage to fully staff Cape-routed services, the amount of new capacity to be delivered in 2024 and 2025 will exceed these needs,” it says.

Alphaliner forecasts delivery of 1.91m teu of in neopanamax and ultra-large container ship deliveries in 2024, followed by another 1.43m teu in 2025.

The need for extra ships to circumnavigate Africa has left some carriers short of tonnage.

Members of both the OCEAN Alliance and THE Alliance found it difficult to find ships for Asia-Europe loops in January and February, as they did not have many newbuildings.

That contrasted with 2M partners MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and AP Moller-Maersk.

The two carriers were better able to manage weekly Asia-Europe sailings, helped by the delivery of newbuildings vessels such as the 116,592-teu Ane Maersk and the 16,464 MSC Marie (both built 2024).

None of the three alliances were able to offer an average of 8.5 departures per (weekly) loop, Alphaliner noted.