Russia’s atomic energy agency Rosatom has struck a deal with a Chinese shipping company for a year-round container line on the Arctic’s Northern Sea Route (NSR).

The deal includes a joint venture agreement with Hainan Yangpu NewNew Shipping to design and build ice-class container ships, and joint operation of the line.

NewNew made seven voyages on the NSR last year, a number expected to grow to 12 in 2024, said the two companies in a statement.