The number of boxships changing hands has fallen for the second year in a row, but the Red Sea situation could alter that.

Alphaliner tallied a total of 285 vessels sold in 2023, with a capacity of 934,523 teu.

“After a record year for secondhand transactions in 2021, demand from potential buyers has been impacted by the enormous pipeline of newbuilding tonnage, which began in earnest from mid-2023,” the consultancy said.