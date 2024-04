The Arkas Group, Turkey’s biggest container ship owner, has returned to China for newbuildings that will boost its fleet beyond the 50-ship mark.

The quartet of 4,300-teu boxships contracted at CSSC’s Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard is set to be the biggest ever to join the company's fleet.

They will cost $240m in what is Izmir-based Arkas’ first newbuilding order in eight years.