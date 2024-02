Shippers have welcomed the UK’s decision not to replace laws exempting liner consortia from competition.

In its final decision published on Friday, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it will not recommend replacing the liner shipping consortia block exemption regulation, or CBER, with a further block exemption order.

It said the regulation should be left to expire on 25 April this year, in line with European Union consortia legislation which ends on the same day.