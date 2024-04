The United Nations must respond to Iran’s seizure of the container ship MSC Aries by organising stronger military missions to protect vulnerable seafarers, a coalition of major shipping groups said on Friday.

The groups said the hijacking of the 15,000-teu MSC Aries (built 2020) on 13 April in the Strait of Hormuz highlighted the “intolerable situation where shipping has become a target” despite its central role in the global supply chain.