Sinokor Merchant Marine is actively looking for scrap offers for two of its older feeder container ships, brokers say.

The 834-teu Sinokor Qingdao (built 1999) and 11,129-teu Sinokor Hongkong (built 1996) were being widely circulated among specialist recycling brokers this week.

The Sinokor Qingdao and Sinokor Hongkong are among 10 feeder container ships dating from the late 1990s in Sinokor’s owned fleet.