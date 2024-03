Turkish liner shipping operator Medkon Lines has snapped up a pair of feeder boxships.

The Istanbul-based carrier picked up the 1,200-teu Presidio (built 2003) from Greek owner Conbulk Shipmanagement and is expected to rename it Medkon Ankara.

The Turkish liner company also reportedly bought the 1,134-teu Asiatic Neptune (renamed Medkon Anka, built 2007).