Why is Wallenius Wilhelmsen trailing car carrier rival Hoegh Autoliners?

The two Oslo-listed operators are more different than the outside observer might suspect, said Wallenius Wilhelmsen chief executive Lasse Kristoffersen.

“To my understanding, Hoegh [Autoliners] has a higher exposure to the short-term market, while we are fully sold out,” he said during DNB’s Shipping & Energy Conference on Thursday.