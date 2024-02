Greece’s Contships Management, the world’s largest independent owner of feeder ships with a capacity between 900 teu and 1,500 teu, has resumed acquisitions.

The Nikolas Pateras-led company acquired the 966-teu Vega Scorpio (built 2010) at an undisclosed price and with prompt delivery in the Caribbean, market sources said.

VesselsValue estimates the Yangfan Zhoushan-built vessel is currently worth around $9m.