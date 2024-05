A charter party dispute dating back to 2021 has led to the arrest in Singapore of a feeder container ship belonging to Chinese shipowner Hainan Leduoke Multimodal Transport.

Feeder container giant X-Press Feeders filed its claim against the 1,688-teu Xin Xin Shan (built 2007) in November 2021, at which time the vessel was owned by Westerschelde Shipping, a company affiliated with Vroon, and had been operating under charter to X-Press Feeders for two years under the name Caribbean Express.