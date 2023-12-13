When X-Press Feeder’s brand new methanol dual-fuel container ship Eco Maestro departs Shanghai on its maiden voyage to Europe during the first quarter of next year, the company is planning to have it run on bio methanol all the way.

However, the Singapore-headquartered feeder container operator admits that undertaking such a momentous voyage using one of the new green fuels that the shipping industry is betting its decarbonised future on does not come without significant challenges so early on in the game.