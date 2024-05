Israeli container line Zim says it has retained the flexibility to deal with any changes in demand caused by a resolution to the Red Sea situation.

Tonnage tightness caused by re-routings away from Houthi ship attacks will unwind at some point, giving the boxship operator some questions to answer.

Zim is taking delivery of the last of 16 of 46 newbuildings this year, 28 of which will be powered by LNG.