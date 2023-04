Top industry names are to conduct a feasibility study into the potential for ship-to-ship green ammonia bunkering on the US east coast.

Companies participating include AP Moller–Maersk, Fleet Management, American Bureau of Shipping, Georgia Ports Authority, Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Savage Services, Sumitomo Corp and TOTE Services.

The study will be conducted at the Port of Savannah, which is said to be the third busiest gateway for containerised trade in America.