Spare a thought for the increasingly impoverished billionaires of the world, of which there are now 28 fewer than at this time last year.

Forbes has calculated that more than half of the remaining mega-rich lost money over the last 12 months.

But MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company founder and owner Gianluigi Aponte was not among them.

In fact, Forbes believes he came in at number six on the list of the biggest gainers, adding $14.4bn