Shareholders have approved a merger deal that will take Atlas Corp’s shares off the New York Stock Exchange and into private control.

The vote on Friday will see Poseidon Acquisition buy up the shares of Hong Kong and Vancouver-headquartered Atlas, an asset management firm that is the parent of container ship tonnage provider Seaspan Corp.

Atlas said the holders of the majority of its shares voted in favour of the deal, which will come as little surprise given that the Poseidon partners already control most of the company.