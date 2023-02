The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has banned an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company container ship for 90 days.

The refusal of access notice has been applied to the Liberia-registered 1,732-teu MSC Kymea II (built 2006) for “sub-standard performance from the ship’s operator, MSC Shipmanagement Ltd … including critical maintenance issues”.

The authority said it has detained nine MSC ships over the past two years, including five in 2023.