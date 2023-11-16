A major Chinese scrubber manufacturer is about to carry out a carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) retrofit on a giant container ship.

Zhejiang Energy Marine Environmental Technology (ZEME), the marine technology unit of state-owned energy giant Zhejiang Energy Group (ZEG), will undertake the project on a 24,000-teu vessel of liner giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

ZEME unveiled details of the project during the company’s first-ever public event in Greece, held at the Piraeus Yacht Club by the Chinese company’s exclusive Greek agents, Optima Shipping Services.