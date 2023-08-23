There is little cheer for boxship owners and operators in Clarksons Research’s latest sector overview.
The research division of UK shipbroker Clarksons has a negative outlook for the rest of 2023, and worse could be to come in 2024.
UK research company says heavy delivery schedule still hanging over market
