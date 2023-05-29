French container ship giant CMA CGM is predicting weaker results lie ahead as first-quarter earnings dropped sharply.

The company noted a continued normalisation of its markets after record results in 2021 and 2022.

Net profit fell sharply to $2bn from $7.1bn in the first three months of last year, with revenue down from $18.2bn to $12.7bn.

Chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saade said: “After two exceptional years, our industry has entered a phase of normalisation due to the slowdown in global growth, inflation and a destocking phenomenon that is continuing in many parts of the world.