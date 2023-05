CMA CGM has launched an impressive fixing spree in the upper end of the container ship charter market.

The Rodolphe Saade-led company is taking as many as nine newbuilding of between 7,000 teu and 7,500 teu on long-term charter, according to chartering sources.

The move reflects the shortage of ships in the larger container ships charter segment, where most vessels on the water are already committed to near-term fixtures.