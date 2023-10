CMA CGM has joined the march of container liner operators levying a surcharge as a way to pass down the cost of the European Union’s upcoming emissions trading rules.

The French liner giant said shipping’s entry into the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) will result in a surcharge that starts in mid-November.

The new fees range from €20 ($21) per teu for containerised dry cargoes from Asia to the Mediterranean to €60 per teu for reefer cargoes from Europe to South America’s west coast.