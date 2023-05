CMA CGM plans to add more mega-size 24,000-teu container ships to its fleet.

According to shipbuilding sources, the French liner is eyeing an order of between five and 10 newbuildings costing at least $2.4bn.

It is said to have approached major shipyards in South Korea and China, including Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.