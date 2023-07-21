Container spot rates are undergoing a slight revival but the pain is beginning and the prognosis is grim for the charter market.
A decline in the charter market over the past month is expected to gather pace, particularly for smaller vessels.
Container freight and charter markets are moving in opposite directions
Container spot rates are undergoing a slight revival but the pain is beginning and the prognosis is grim for the charter market.
A decline in the charter market over the past month is expected to gather pace, particularly for smaller vessels.