If proof of an east-west split in liner shipping were needed, then Cosco Shipping Holdings perhaps helps provide it.

The Chinese container shipping giant is celebrating its best-ever results with annual profit, which is up by more than 26% to a staggering CNY 131.4bn ($19.2bn) for 2022.

Some 50% of the profit attributable to shareholders will be paid out in the form of a chunky $7.9bn