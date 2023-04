Container shipping giant Cosco Shipping Holdings has flagged a 74% drop in profits in the first quarter of the year.

The Hong Kong and Shanghai-listed company expect net profit to drop to CNY 8.4bn ($1.2bn) for the first three months of the year.

That is nearly three-quarters down from CNY 32.5bn ($4.7bn) in the same period last year, the company said in a statement today.