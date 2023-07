Greece’s Cosmoship Management is refunneling proceeds from the sales of two boxship newbuildings into the secondhand market.

The Nikos Savvas-led company has emerged as the buyer of another two vessels from the secondhand market, taking its tally of boxship purchases this year to six.

Half of those have come from the fleet of Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), including the Greek owner’s latest acquisition of the 4,900-teu NYK Delphinus (built 2007).