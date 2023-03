German boxship owner D Oltmann Reederei has moved into the larger neo-panamax segment in a deal with Denmark’s Navigare Capital Partners.

The Bremen-based shipowner has acquired the 10,010-teu Navigare Collector (built 2018) for a reported price of around $81m.

The deal includes a charter to Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE) at a rate in the high-$30,000-per-day level through to the end of 2025, according to European brokers.