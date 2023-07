John Coustas-led Danaos Corp is said to have added two container ship newbuildings to its orderbook.

Shipbuilding sources said the New York-listed company had contracted China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to build two methanol-ready 8,000-teu boxships.

Singapore-listed Yangzijiang disclosed the order last week but did not name the buyer. The contract was inked last month.

Sources said the ships will be fitted with scrubbers and are slated for delivery by the end of 2026.