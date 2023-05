John Coustas-led Danaos Corp is said to be adding two container ships to its orderbook, lifting its on-order newbuilding tally to eight.

The New York-listed and Athens-based company has struck a deal with China’s Qingdao Yangfan Shipbuilding for the 5,900-teu vessels.

Shipbuilding sources said the 40-metre beam ice-class IA notation ships will be powered by conventional marine fuel and fitted with 1,150 reefer plugs.