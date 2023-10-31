Extraordinary footage of drug traffickers leaping from a CMA CGM-operated container ship off Spain has illustrated the ongoing menace faced by seafarers.

Spain’s Civil Guard reported that the incident occurred on 24 October, 11 nautical miles from Ceuta.

Members of the Civil Guard, national police and customs surveillance personnel from the tax agency had been tracking CMA CGM’s 6,800-teu Olivia I (built 2015).

The film begins by showing bags of drugs hanging from the stern of the Marshall-Islands flag vessel.

As a crew member points the camera to the rear of the ship, the first smuggler is seen plunging into the sea, followed by another shortly afterwards.

The masked men are then shown swimming near a patrol boat, before being filmed barefoot on the deck following their arrest.

Three bags of cocaine were thrown overboard, containing drugs weighing 100kg.

The men had reportedly been hiding in a container.

The vessel had arrived from Cartagena in Colombia.

The ship is owned by US-listed Global Ship Lease (GSL).

French operator CMA CGM has been contacted for comment.

On Tuesday afternoon, AIS data showed the ship was moored in Genoa, Italy.