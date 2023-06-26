Eastern Pacific Shipping has secured forward charters for four mid-sized boxship newbuildings under construction in Japan.

The Idan Ofer-controlled shipowner has tied up employment for the 5,900-teu vessels with Asian carrier Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), according to market sources.

CMA CGM opts for LNG fuelling on its latest ultra-large container ships
 Read more

The vessels are under construction at Imabari Shipbuilding and are scheduled for delivery between January and October 2024.

Hong Kong-based OOCL, which is controlled by Chinese liner giant Cosco Shipping, is taking the vessels for three years at a rate reported in the region of $35,000 per day.