Eastern Pacific Shipping has secured forward charters for four mid-sized boxship newbuildings under construction in Japan.

The Idan Ofer-controlled shipowner has tied up employment for the 5,900-teu vessels with Asian carrier Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), according to market sources.

The vessels are under construction at Imabari Shipbuilding and are scheduled for delivery between January and October 2024.

Hong Kong-based OOCL, which is controlled by Chinese liner giant Cosco Shipping, is taking the vessels for three years at a rate reported in the region of $35,000 per day.