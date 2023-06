Eastern Pacific Shipping has secured charters for its entire container ship newbuilding orderbook with a fresh round of deals with French liner operator CMA CGM.

The two companies have also concluded a multi-charter deal involving feeder newbuilds through to larger mid-sized container vessels.

The Idan Ofer-controlled tonnage provider will charter to CMA CGM two 7,000-teu newbuildings, along with six of 3,000 teu and two of 1800 teu, brokers believe.