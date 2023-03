Hamburg-based Ernst Russ has teamed up with Eimskip of Iceland to acquire a secondhand container feeder vessel.

The two companies have purchased an unnamed 1,025-teu vessel built in 2009. It is chartered to Eimskip for a period of three years.

The vessel, to be called Bakkafoss, is scheduled for delivery in the next quarter.

“With this investment, the partners enlarge their successfully operated ship portfolio,” Ernst Russ said.